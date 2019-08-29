Future of Holy Name buildings still uncertain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Landmark committee held a public hearing Thursday to decide the future of a church with a lot of history in South Louisville. But, after four hours of discussions, they postponed their decision.
Catholic Charities wants to tear down the Holy Name convent and the gymnasium to build their headquarters.
Speaking to more than those who worship there, the two aging buildings a couple blocks from Churchill Downs are significant to the people who live nearby.
"How do I convey to you how much these buildings mean to me in the neighborhood?” Ann Ramser said to the committee. “They are so much more than bricks and mortar. The thought pains me that parking lots could exist where a convent and school building now stand.”
Ramser started a petition to make the property a historical landmark. The petition now has over 400 signatures.
Landmark status would prevent Catholic Charities from demolishing the buildings.
"These buildings have outlived their useful life,” said Lisa DeJaco Crutcher with Catholic Charities. “These buildings quite frankly are not ideal. Quite frankly, they aren’t even functional for the work we are trying to do in them. The location, though, the Holy Name parish location is excellent for the work that we’re doing.”
Crutcher said they’ve looked into renovation but that it would cost more than starting over.
“Folks have these wonderful buildings that they cannot maintain for one reason or another and they go down and down and down, suddenly it’s a liability and something has to happen and I would just like it if people could be a little bit more aware of their surroundings and get ahead of the game a little bit,” said Ted Stone with Preservation Kentucky.
Longtime Holy Names parishioner Tom Head isn’t attached to the building, but what goes on inside. It worries him that it isn’t handicap accessible.
“I’m certainly in favor of getting rid of the old buildings,” said Head. “I’ve worked in them all my life, I was on the school board myself, I went to grade school there and I think I know as much about that parish as anybody and I think the only thing to do is get rid of the buildings and build for catholic charities.”
They’ll take up the issue again at their September 19th meeting.
