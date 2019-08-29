Highlands barber shop owner feels under attack by vandals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Highlands barber shop owner says his business is constantly being vandalized and surrounded by mountains of trash.
This week, the Derby City Chop Shop had to close their business for more than a day after their AC unit was struck. The coils were cut, but the vandals didn’t even take the copper. They left it next to the piles of trash.
The store's owner said people are using drugs on or near their property and that they've even keyed their employees' cars.
The Chop Shop said they’ve called police for help but the problem players don’t seem to ever go away.
The manager of the store, Brandon Amos, says they’re trying their best to run their business in the highlands, but problems like this make it really hard.
“Seven, eight guys missed a whole day of work and a whole day’s pay because we couldn’t have AC,” Amos said. “This is a major inconvenience.”
The owner provided pictures of piles of trash, food smeared on their store front's window and a person sleeping on the ground behind their shop.
"Kinda stopped using the back ally altogether because I don't feel comfortable coming and going that way," Amos said.
Police records show that in the last five months there have been four assaults, three stolen cars, two cases of drugs and three car break ins. Those numbers didn’t really change one block over, but they did drop significantly in the 1400 block of Bardstown Road.
The Chop Shop is in the 1200 block of Bardstown Road.
The owner of the chop shop says they are working with police and with the city council member to figure out a solution.
