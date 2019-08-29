Indiana sports betting starts Sunday; Horseshoe Casino starts Sept. 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sports gamblers have been counting down the days until this Sunday.
That’s when sports betting becomes legal in Indiana.
But local players are being told to hold all tickets, as the sportsbook at Horseshoe Casino doesn’t open until Sept. 12.
Donnie Fuller on Wednesday told WAVE 3 News that he does OK wagering on horses, but he can’t wait to bet on his favorite team -- the Cincinnati Reds.
“Yes ... Go Reds,” he said. “Maybe next year for the playoffs.”
When the Indiana Gaming Commission approved sports wagering regulations Wednesday, the Hoosier State became the 12th to allow sports betting. A bill was signed into law in May that lets betting begin at Indiana casinos on Sept. 1. Bettors can wager on a number of different sports, including football, basketball, baseball and hockey.
“I’m absolutely excited about it,” Fuller said. “To have the opportunity to cheer your team on and if you’re able to put a wager on them, it’s your choice. I think it’s a good opportunity for anybody.”
Horseshoe Southern Indiana’s new venue called The Book, as well as Winner’s Circle in Clarksville, both will open their sports betting on Sept. 12.
Horseshoe Casino will move its riverboat onto land, into a new 100,000-square-foot gaming and entertainment facility that will be called Caesars Southern Indiana. That is expected to open in December.
Until then, The Book will operate Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on weekends from 10 a.m. to midnight.
“I think it’s great for Indiana,” Fuller said. “Hopefully Kentucky will follow behind Indiana.”
A bill in the Kentucky legislature for sports betting drew some support this year, but stalled in the House. Another senator has prefiled a bill for the 2020 session.
The change in Indiana does not include mobile betting right now; that’s still in the works.
The complete list of sports eligible for betting can be found here. And if you’re wondering, Kentucky is a 13.5-point favorite over visiting Toledo on Saturday, and Louisville is a 19-5-point home underdog to Notre Dame on Monday.
