John Yarmuth speaks at Rotary Club luncheon, shares opinions on Matt Jones, Kentucky governor’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prominent Kentucky broadcaster Matt Jones is planning to take a step toward running as a Democrat for the seat held by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Congressman John Yarmuth (D) says he thinks Jones’ involvement will make for a better race no matter what.
Congressman Yarmuth spoke at the Rotary Club of Louisville luncheon on Thursday morning, saying he believes Jones would make a good addition to the field of Democrats.
“Matt is someone who has a great deal of name recognition throughout the Commonwealth,” Yarmuth said. “He’s passionate about the issues. He’s certainly a very articulate individual. If he gets in the race whatever happens it will make whoever emerges as our nominee a better candidate.”
While at the luncheon, Yarmuth also spoke on the governors race, saying he doesn’t believe current Governor Matt Bevin is doing enough for Kentucky residents.
“I fully expected it to not be a particularly civil campaign,” Yarmuth said. “The Beshears and the Bevins have been at it for some time now. Unfortunately we have a governor who’s as intemperate as the president is, and needs to focus on the issues that affect the average Kentuckians daily lives.”
The general election takes place in Kentucky on November 5.
