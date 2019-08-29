Marijuana advocate says Jefferson County prosecutor’s decision could save lives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s Wednesday afternoon and Brent Goss is sitting on his front porch, but, not too long ago, he was inside – his eyes fixed on a screen as the news unfolded.
"It will be our objective to not prosecute possession of marijuana cases involving one ounce of marijuana or less, when the possession charge is the only charge or the most serious charge," Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said, as he announced the new policy Wednesday morning.
An announcement Goss, the President of Kentucky Veterans for Medical Marijuana, said he's been pushing for as a veteran, and medical marijuana advocate.
"Our reaction was, 'great'," Goss said. "I mean, this is something that's been coming for a long time."
He said he believes the policy change could save lives- and keep people from becoming addicted to opioids.
"Not having that access to that ounce of medicine would make a world of difference," Goss said. "Yes, I do think it will help sick and dying people."
But Goss said the prosecutor's decision is just the start of the changes he wants to see.
He applauded Kentucky lawmakers for voting medical marijuana legislation out of a committee this year, which was the farthest a related bill has navigated through the legislative process, but said it fell flat in the legislature after that.
"We need safe access to the medical portion of it before we need to worry about legalizing it for somebody just to sit around and get a buzz," Goss said.
He said he does believe people have a right to recreational use, but that medical marijuana legislation should be focused on first.
Goss said he thinks momentum in Frankfort will be built upon in 2020- and hopes Kentucky will join 22 other states in making medical marijuana legal for those who he said need it.
According to O’Connell, 11 states have now legalized marijuana for recreational purposes.
