Name of late Wayne Estopinal to be added to Home of Champions wall
Wayne Estopinal was killed in a small plane crash on his way to Chicago. (Source: Ball State University)
By Makayla Ballman | August 28, 2019 at 8:01 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 8:01 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Parks Department will hold a dedication ceremony Saturday to honor the legacy of a local businessman and soccer enthusiast.

Wayne Estopinal’s plaque will be added to the “Home of Champions” wall in Big Four Station Park.

Estopinal was the founder of Louisville City FC, and a prominent architect who actually designed the park.

He was killed when a small plane crashed in Memphis, Indiana last year.

