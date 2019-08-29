Prospect residents say illegal parties at housing site make them fearful of developer

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday evening, several Prospect residents met with an attorney in the hope of stopping a housing project slated for U.S. 42 near Rose Island Road.
Neighbors complain they can’t trust the developer, LDG Development, because of what’s already happening on the property. The 13-acre property for the proposed voucher-based Prospect Family Apartments by LDG Development includes 40 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units, according to the company’s proposal for the land at 10500 and land with a large home on it at 10600 U.S. 42.
The project will allow former Beecher Terrace residents first dibs on affordable housing.
It’s also the site of paid events billed as Mansion Pool Parties, events the neighbor’s attorney Steve Porter calls highly illegal. “The music never went down,” neighbor Kevin Morley complained. The events were put on by the Splash Brothers, a group that local promoters told WAVE 3 News they’ve never heard of. Neighbors said that on Sunday, another party and cars were lined three blocks down U.S. 42, and police had to be called.
An LDG spokeswoman said the company was renting the property through a third party, but just found out about the parties being held and are now taking action.
“These parties have gone on for more than a year, so in my view the developer should have known this,” District 16 Metro Councilman Scott Reed said. Reed also said whether it’s a paid party or multi-family housing, it doesn’t make sense for Mayor Greg Fischer and the Louisville Metro Housing Authority to put the development on this property.
“Regardless of income level, it’s out on an island and it doesn’t have access to transportation,” Reed said. "The closest TARC bus stop is a half mile away.
“They awarded these project-based vouchers to this developer who has had some issues in past with prior developments.”
The land is already zoned for development, but Reed said there will be an upcoming public hearing. An LDG spokeswoman said she was unavailable for an interview, but did send the following statement:
"LDG was founded based on our belief that everyone deserves a quality place to live. For more than 25 years, LDG has developed almost 13,000 housing units in over 70 communities across the country. This essential housing supports the needs of working families and seniors and provides them with a place they can be proud to call home. We are proud of this work and remain committed to bringing more affordable housing options to the marketplace for many years to come.
There are those within Prospect who will oppose any form of affordable housing in or near their community and their vehement opposition and, at times, vile comments reflect poorly on our entire community. We hope those in the community who believe working families and seniors on fixed incomes deserve choices in where they can live will speak out against this NIMBYism. We ask the community as a whole to reserve judgement and base their opinion on the facts and data, instead of the misinformation that continues to be circulated."
Fischer spokeswoman Jean Porter said, "In July 2019, LDG Development, a private developer and the property owner, submitted an application for this project at 10600 U.S. Highway 42. The property in question has been zoned R-6, which allows apartments, since 1972. Louisville Metro Government is reviewing the proposal as a Category 3 site plan to ensure the development complies with the applicable zoning and land-use regulations. While there will be a public meeting about this proposal, if the project meets Metro’s requirements, the project must be approved by ordinance.
Louisville Metro Government is not directly involved in the financing or rent levels for this development. Those choices are being made by the developer at this time. Our community has a growing need for housing at all income levels in all neighborhoods."
