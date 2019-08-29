Shelby County Public Schools prepare for first day of school after delayed start

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shelby County High School’s gym was filled with chants, roars and applause Thursday. However, it wasn’t caused by students or for a sports team. Instead teachers, counselors, bus drivers and staff who make a school year possible celebrated a culture of excellence.
Faculty says the nearly month long delay has built up more anticipation, to hear the first school bell ring for the first time on September 3. They said listening to all the accomplishments the district made last year has set the tone for the new school year.
The surge of pride was impossible to ignore. One by one teachers, bus drivers and role models in the district stood for their moment of celebration.
Chellie Gaither is a Shelby County graduate and attended West Middle School where she is currently a librarian.
“We leave with a lot of inspiration,” said Gaither. “Everybody is ready to run out and greet our students on Tuesday.”
It’s unusual for SCPS hallways to not be filled with students in August. The district broke ground on a new school last year the Marnel C Moorman school. However, rain is causing a delay and the school was not ready the initial August start date. The district then delayed the school year.
The delay hasn’t hindered the school spirit for Northside ELL instructor Damaris Quijada.
"Excited and feeling empowered and inspired to start back the year up and helping our kids as much as we can,” said Quijada.
To make up for the delay Gaither said the district got rid of fall break and shortened other breaks in the school year.
Faculty said all the students that would be going to the new Marnel C Moorman school will be split and go to four different schools until the building is complete.
