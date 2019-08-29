Sports talk show host Matt Jones steps closer to U.S. Senate bid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sports talk radio host Matt Jones said he’s taking the next step toward a possible run for U.S. Senate.
Jones told reporters in Lexington on Thursday he is forming an exploratory committee to find out if he has enough support to challenge Democrat Amy McGrath in the primary and then incumbent Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.
“We’re in an era where people want you to be honest,” Jones said. “I think I said on the radio I almost wore a sweatshirt and shorts here today because that’s what I put on. I think people like that. It’s the biggest lesson of Donald Trump more than anything else. It’s this idea that people like you to say what you think, be authentic. Democrats don’t do that a lot. I’m going to try to do it.”
Jones said he intends to reach out to both Democrats and Trump voters.
The McGrath campaign declined to comment on Jones’ exploratory committee.
McConnell’s campaign manager said, “Let us know when he’s explored his way out of the primary.”
Jones is a fan favorite as a supporter of University of Kentucky sports on his popular radio show, and he acknowledged the possible difficulties in appealing to Cards fans.
“I think, and I’ll find out if this is true,” Jones said, “if you treat people with respect, if you acknowledge your differences and say that’s OK, we can still find things we agree on, I think people will appreciate that. Maybe they won’t, I hope that’s not true.”
