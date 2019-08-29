Stoops, UK agree to amended contract with new incentives

"This amendment has been in the works since early this off-season and it was important that we finalize it before the start of the 2019 season," Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. "Mark has led our program to outstanding on-field results these last six seasons, culminating in a historic 2018, as well as success in recruiting and player development. Just as importantly, he shares our commitment to the growth of our student-athletes and to building Kentucky football into a championship program. We are pleased to acknowledge that success and that shared commitment."