Sunny with low humidity; heating up this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another beautiful day is on tap for the region. Thursday’s forecast features low humidity, highs in the low to mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. Tonight, some clouds roll into the area as temperatures fall into the 60s.
Southerly winds gradually increase humidity heading into the weekend. Highs tomorrow max out in the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies.
The heat returns for Labor Day weekend with highs near 90° on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. A front meandering to our north keeps spotty afternoon and evening rain chances in the forecast this weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.