Suspect in 2016 Pegasus Parade shooting, murder of another man while on home incarceration, granted probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man who shot two people at the 2016 KDF Pegasus Parade and then while on home incarceration for that crime, was involved in the shooting death of another man, has been granted probation.
In June 2019, Jeremiah Carter appeared in court for his involvement in the 2017 murder of 37-year-old Kontar Robertson. Carter was on home incarceration for his involvement in the 2016 Pegasus Parade shooting when the Robertson shooting took place. During the court appearance, right before going to trial, Carter pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.
In July 2019, when Carter turned 18, he appeared before Judge Olu Stevens, where he was re-sentenced as an adult for his involvement in the Pegasus Parade shooting.
On Wednesday, Judge Stevens granted probation to Carter in that case, over the objection of the Commonwealth.
On Thursday, Carter appeared before Judge Mary Shaw for sentencing in the both the Robertson killing and the Pegasus Parade shooting. Judge Shaw sentenced Carter to 25 years in prison, but the sentence was probated to five years.
Carter will soon be released from Metro Corrections.
If Carter is arrested within the next five years, he could face up to 25 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.