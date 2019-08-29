TDFN Game of the Week Preview: Ballard at Male

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The game was supposed to be played at Ballard High School, but with the stands at Pat Crawford Stadium unsafe for fans, our Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week was moved to Male.
Both teams are 1-0. Ballard won 50-8 last week at Doss. Male beat Floyd Central (IN) 42-13.
“We just want to play football,” Ballard head coach Adrian Morton said. “We don’t care where we play, as long as the measurements are the same. If it’s the parking lot, we’ll play in the parking lot. We just want to play football and get a chance to showcase what we can do.”
This one features a match up of two of the top players in area. Male receiver Izayah Cummings, a UK commit, caught eight passes for 177 yards and four touchdowns in week one.
Ballard defensive back / receiver Josh Minkins is headed to UofL.
“I’m going against a great db, Josh Minkins of course, a Louisville commit, so I’m really looking forward to that and I think they’re talking a little smack talk in the beginning already before the game even starts, but we’ll see what happens,” Cummings said.
“He’s a real talented kid, long kid, plays on both sides of the ball, plays more snaps than Izayah because he plays a lot of defense, maybe their best db, plays corner and safety, so he’s certainly a threat in the secondary and at receiver, so we’re gonna have to know where he is for sure,” Male head coach Chris Wolfe said.
The Bruins and Dogs kickoff at 7 p.m.
