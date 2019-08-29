WAVE Country utility crews head south as Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of people from three WAVE Country utility companies are heading to Florida as the state braces for the impact of Hurricane Dorian.
Mutual assistance crews from LG&E, KU, and Duke will head out early Friday morning.
LG&E and KU employees and contractors will drive to Valdosta, Georgia, near the Georgia-Florida state line, on Friday. On Saturday they will then travel to a designated staging area in Florida as they prepare to assist Florida Power and Light.
As for Duke, a contingent of line workers, vegetation workers, supervisors and administrative personnel will drive to Macon, Georgia to spend Friday night. They will await further instructions as to where they will be deployed, either in Florida or the Carolinas, depending on the track of hurricane and level of damage.
It’s unknown long any of the crews will be deployed.
