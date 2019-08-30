Attorney takes plea deal in Lysol can attack against fellow attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attorney who hit another attorney over the head with a Lysol can while inside the Hall of Justice has pleaded guilty to assault charges.
Appearing before Judge Annette Karem, Lindsey Scott agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors that avoids jail time as long as he stays out of trouble for the next couple of years. Scott also has to stay away from the victim, James Moore.
Scott's lawyers acknowledge that Scott hit Moore on July 17 causing Moore to need staples in his head.
Part of the plea deal will require Scott to undergo treatment of some type in regard to mental health or anger management.
Shaun A. Wimberly Sr., Scott's attorney, wouldn't go into detail but said it's time to put it all behind them.
"Specifics of the plea deal, right now's just not a good time to talk about them," Wimberly said. "Emotions are still back and forth. So the good thing is we're moving forward, getting Jefferson County back to where it needs to be, if not better."
Scott's attorneys also say part of this agreement is a healing process for their client, an armed forces veteran trying to return to a sense of normalcy.
Prosecutors had previously argued that Judge Tanisha Hickerson be removed from this case because of a conflict of interest. Both parties agreed that if Scott must appear in court again - it will not be in front of Hickerson.
