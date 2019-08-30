Bevin weighs in on Matt Jones as a senator: ‘Remarkably ill-equipped’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin addressed state and local leaders Friday morning at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville.
Bevin spoke at the 44th Annual Governors Local Issues Conference.
The governor spoke about his initiative and promise to address the Highway Road Fund, and to address the gas tax here in Kentucky.
Thursday, WAVE 3 News reported Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones is forming an exploratory committee to find out if he has enough support to challenge Democrat Amy McGrath in the primary, and then incumbent Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Following the event, Bevin gave his thoughts on Jones possibly running.
“Politics is a funny thing,” Bevin said. “God bless him. He’s so remarkably ill-equipped to be a U.S. Senator. He’s got a good gig. (The) dumbest thing he could ever do is give up his golden goose he’s got, but that’s his prerogative.”
Jones said he intends to reach out to both Democrats and Trump voters.
