Dog bites LMPD Officer in West Louisville
An LMPD Officer was taken to the hospital after a dog bite in West Louisville.
By Becca Gibson | August 29, 2019 at 9:32 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 9:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a dog bite near Shawnee Park.

It happened at a home on Southwestern Parkway, near the south end of the park.

Officers were in the area investigating a burglary when the dog bite happened.

The officer suffered minor injuries, but was taken to University of Louisville Hospital as a precaution.

Metro Animal Services was called to deal with the dog.

