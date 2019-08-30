Dog bites LMPD Officer in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a dog bite near Shawnee Park.
It happened at a home on Southwestern Parkway, near the south end of the park.
Officers were in the area investigating a burglary when the dog bite happened.
The officer suffered minor injuries, but was taken to University of Louisville Hospital as a precaution.
Metro Animal Services was called to deal with the dog.
