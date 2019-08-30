Eastern Kentucky rolls to 53-7 win over Valparaiso in opener

Booth scored two of his touchdowns on short runs early in the second quarter but the rout was already on after the Colonels scored twice in the game's first three minutes. Daryl McCleskey Jr. scored on a 64-yard run and quarterback Dakota Allen ran for the 2-point conversion. On the Crusaders' second play from scrimmage, linebacker Steven Crowder sacked Chris Duncan, who fumbled. Corey Glass recovered the loose ball and ran 29 yards for a touchdown and a 15-0 lead.