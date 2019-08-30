Equipment change will bring better reception for WAVE 3 News viewers

The new WAVE 3 News broadcast antenna will allow viewers to receive the station after our assigned digital channel is changed. (Source: Vincent Bradford, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley | August 30, 2019 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 3:03 PM
At a height of 1,000 feet, a helicopter was needed to remove the old antenna and lift the new one into place on the tower.
FLOYDS KNOBS,IN (WAVE) - Crews climbed to a height of 1,000 feet and a helicopter swarmed overhead at the WAVE 3 News broadcast tower in Floyds Knobs, Indiana this morning. It was part of an operation to replace the antenna and allow WAVE 3 News viewers to continue watching after changes mandated by the FCC.

The Federal Communications Commission has required 900 stations to change channels by October 18. Because the old antenna would not work for viewers to access the channel that WAVE 3 News has been assigned to, replacement of the transmitter and antenna was necessary.

Jim Sears, WAVE 3 News Technology Director.
Ater being connected to a heavy-lift helicopter, the 16,000 pound antenna will be flown up the tower. The transmitter and antenna change will allow WAVE 3 News viewers who receive the station with an over-the-air antenna to move with the station.

"Those who have maybe lost our signal for now will hopefully get it back by then,” said Jim Sears, WAVE 3 News Technology Director. “This may actually help since we're at a lower channel. Right now we're channel 47 and we'll go to 36.”

Sears said this is all happening on the back end of a viewer’s signal. You'll still find the station on Channel 3.

Viewers will need to rescan their TVs by Oct. 18.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.