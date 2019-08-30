FallTALK! Friday Edition

Meanwhile, much of the weather talk nationally will be about Hurricane Dorian. There are still many questions on its track, speed and intensity. But it certainly looks like Florida and the Bahamas are going to take a pretty big hit from this storm. It looks to slow down enough that it will likely still be on the weather map later next week and at that point we will need to see how it interacts with our weather pattern. Even if it does not directly move toward WAVE Country, its interaction in the weather pattern at large could change our forecast for NEXT weekend...especially in terms of temperatures.