FORECAST: Heat and isolated storms on tap for Labor Day weekend

- Isolated storms with heavy downpours, mainly north of I-64, through Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a few isolated downpours occurred north of Louisville on Friday, the overnight looks mainly dry and partly cloudy.
Expect a near repeat of Friday’s weather for Saturday, and really through the long weekend. Storm chances will stay at 20 percent, and mainly afflict areas north of Louisville, so don’t let that hold up your outdoor plans.
A surge of heat on Tuesday puts us in the lower 90s before a couple slightly cooler days by mid next week.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian is now a major Category 4 storm that continues to churn toward Florida. The storm’s projected speed has slowed down over the past 24 hours, and the track once it begins to impact Florida has had some shifts as well. Make sure you keep up with Dorian in the WAVE 3 News Weather App if you have interests anywhere in Florida.
