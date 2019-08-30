FORECAST: Isolated evening storms as heat, humidity return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak cold front sinks south towards WAVE Country as the day wears on, increasing clouds across the region.
Despite that, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Isolated gusty thunderstorms are possible along and north of I-64 this evening as the front gets closer. Once the sunsets rain chances will quickly drop off. Areas that see rain can see patchy fog overnight.
After waking up to the 60s, expect afternoon highs near 90 on Saturday. A few isolated downpours may pop during the afternoon hours.
Expect a repeat of Saturday’s weather on Sunday and Labor Day.
