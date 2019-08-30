French Lick Casino to launch sportsbook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - French Lick Casino’s new sportsbook is going to be ready for anyone looking to place a bet for the first week of the NFL.
Operations on the new in-casino sportsbook and lounge will begin Sept. 6.
French Lick Casino is also debuting its new sports betting lounge that can accommodate 100 guests.
The lounge will house two state-of-the-art, 14-foot-by-8-foot LED video walls, along with 18 additional TV monitors.
There will be three staffed over-the-counter betting windows and eight self-serve kiosks.
The types of bets expected are straight bets, parlays, totals, and live betting, among other options.
The sportsbook at French Lick is in association with sports betting company Rush Street Interactive (RSI).
Along with the in-casino sportsbook, RSI will launch online sportsbook Betrivers.com later this year in Indiana.
Both will offer betting for all sports and all wagering types, including professional football, basketball, baseball, college sports and more.
