Galen College of Nursing breaks ground at new campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Galen College of Nursing continues to make sure WAVE Country hospitals and doctors offices are equipped with knowledgeable nurses.
On Friday, Galen broke ground on their new campus, off of Terra Crossing Blvd.
Student Courtney Day says Galen was the perfect choice for her.
“The class sizes are smaller,” Day explained. “So, I’m able to get one on one instruction from my teacher. She knows my name and my face. She’s able to, or he is able to really take the time to encourage us when we’re maybe struggling with certain aspects more than others and they really take time to care."
