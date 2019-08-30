Kentucky State Fair saw over 580,000 patrons in the 11-day span

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair celebrated another successful year, bringing together Kentucky residents from all 120 counties to enjoy 11-days of concerts, agriculture, animals, education and more.
“The Kentucky State Fair highlights the best the bluegrass state has to offer and we’re proud to be where Kentucky comes together," President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David Beck said. “This year all 120 counties were represented, with Fair goers purchasing tickets from Fulton to Pike County.”
The total number of fair goers was 589,170 during the Fair’s 11-day run. Fair officials say the lower attendance numbers can be attributed to numerous factors including extremely hot weather, not recording Kentucky Kingdom visitors and the new minor attendance policy. Revenue increased this year over the previous year.
The 116th Kentucky State Fair will take place August 20-30, 2020.
