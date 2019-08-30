Klan ‘cleansing’ scheduled in Madison following KKK rally, ‘kookout’

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - They're back.
Last year, the Ku Klux Klan staged a rally in Madison, and Saturday, the group will return.
The KKK announced its “kookout” at Jaycee Park by way of a flier.
Some residents who live there told WAVE 3 News they are not happy about it. They said the waterfront event has nothing to do with them. Mayor Damon Welch agreed, saying Madison doesn’t condone groups promoting racism, bigotry or hate. But he said the Klan group is coming, so the city will be prepared with plenty of police officers to keep everyone safe. The event is already making its impact on Madison, and it could affect the picturesque city’s wallet.
“We just don’t want a part of that,” visitor Nancy Rice said.
Visitors said they’re getting out of town early because they heard about the Sacred Knight’s Klan kookout at Jaycee Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The flier reads “Make America White, Make America Great.”
It’s a repeat visit; a large group of protesters came out for last year’s event.
Some residents said they believe the Klan looks for events to crash. This weekend, there’s a classic car and music event.
“It’s bothersome that it happens,” resident Julie Berry said. “I believe that’s for attention.”
Berry spent Friday passing out another flier.
“Several of the people in the community who have participated in counter protests before at the previous visit have indicated to me that it’s not a worthwhile thing to do,” she said. Berry and others will attempt to ignore the Klan with an alternative family-friendly event at Gaines Park about a mile away. One more event will follow.
The Rev. Evelyn Wheeler, of Christ Episcopal Church, said she and others want to rid the park of racism and negative energy. A group of ministers plans to cleanse the space after the Klan gets out.
“To clear the air,” Wheeler said. “We want to bring this park back into normal, everyday life -- families, kids, puppies that use the park pretty much every day.”
Klan members met with the police chief Friday morning; they had complained their park reservation had been removed. But the mayor said city parks don’t require a reservation for kookouts. A rally is a different situation. He said the city is prepared to keep the community safe.
