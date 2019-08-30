LMPD investigating shooting in Louisville’s Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was shot in Louisville’s Newburg neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Cedrus Circle, just before 7 p.m. Friday.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirmed to WAVE 3 News that police on scene found one victim.
The name, age, and gender of the victim hasn’t been released.
The extent of the victim’s injuries also hasn’t been released. They were expected to be taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Police currently don't have a suspect.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
