LMPD searching for suspect accused of stealing credit cards, going on shopping spree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a man who they say is using stolen credit cards throughout Jefferson County.
The stolen credit cards came from a vehicle break in at Jefferson Memorial Forest.
Police say the suspect has been using stolen credit cards at various locations, the most recent being at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Dixie Highway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
