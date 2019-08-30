Louisville man arrested in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested in Hardin County on Thursday, accused of traveling to Elizabethtown to meet a minor for sex.
Jimmy Kwizera is charged with using an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex, attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance and attempted distribution of obscene matter to a minor.
Elizabethtown Police say Kwizera arranged to meet with the minor at a predetermined location. Instead of meeting a minor, Kwizera was actually met by an undercover detective.
Police say before Kwizera traveled to Elizabethtown, he also asked for explicit images of the minor and sent sexual images of himself to the detective.
Kwizera has since been released from the Hardin County Detention Center.
