Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory offering deal for Notre Dame fans
By Makayla Ballman | August 30, 2019 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 6:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is offering Notre Dame fans wearing Fighting Irish apparel buy-one-get-one-free admission.

Anyone who takes advantage of the deal will get a free Notre Dame branded mini-bat at the end of the tour.
The deal is good Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2.

Fans who purchase tickets will have access to the museum, galleries, new factory tour experience and they’ll receive a free souvenir mini-bat at the end of the tour. Additionally, Notre Dame-branded mini-bats will be for sale at the museum store to commemorate the visit!

The Louisville Cards take on the Fighting Irish on Monday at 8 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

