Louisville Zoo considers finding private partner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is looking into adopting a private-public partnership type management system.
Zoo officials talked to Metro Council on Thursday, explaining they are looking for a non-profit or a for-profit company to help.
Officials submitted a request for information this week, hoping to find interested parties.
Metro Government wants to keep the zoo’s expenses at $5.3 million.
Councilmembers said the zoo’s costs have continued to rise over the years.
Zoo Director John Walczak said 70 percent of institutions in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums are in some form of a public-private partnership.
Many of those zoos get their revenue through different taxes, including a property tax or a local option sales tax. Walczak told Metro Council he realizes that’s not an option for Louisville.
Walczak said the zoo’s increased costs over the years were due to the weather, with several rainy days, and healthcare costs going up for staff members.
While they are looking for independent operators to manage the zoo, Walczak said he believes it will have to cost more than the current $5.3 million.
“We also have to realize there will have to be a negotiation process with whoever would like to take this on,” Walczak said. “We know, for example, that we get free water and sewer. Is that going to be maintained? That’s $1.2 million. Other services we get from Metro, from budget, county attorney and so many of the other agencies. If you look at that all with the cost of sewer and water, we’re looking at an additional $2 million a year. So when we say $5.2 million, we have to realize there’s more. There’s a lot more that needs to be negotiated.”
While the zoo continues to see how other zoos across the country use this model, they are also working to increase their revenue.
Walczak said they are looking to implement dynamic pricing, which would mean prices vary to get into the zoo depending on time of day or what day of the week it is.
They will also be opening a sloth exhibit next spring at the former snow leopard exhibit. The new exhibit is funded by the Friends of the Zoo.
