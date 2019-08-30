Mayor Fischer celebrates successful SummerWorks season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined SummerWorks staff, participants, employers, and supporters at the Heine Bros. headquarters in west Louisville to celebrate the 2019 SummerWorks season, which saw nearly 7,000 youth, a new record, employed throughout the city.
“SummerWorks is a critical step in building and supporting our pipeline of talented workers,” Mayor Fischer said in a press release. “The skills learned and relationships developed during a summer job carry over into the new school year and help set young people on a path to career success.”
This year, SummerWorks saw an increase in first-time employers, including Heine Brothers’ Coffee, Carbide Industries, GlowTouch Technologies, Crowne Plaza, Masonic Homes, Rev-a-Shelf, and the U.S. Census Bureau. Many established SummerWorks employers also increased their participation in 2019, including GE Appliances, which hired 29 youth this season.
SummerWorks also expanded its partnership with the Academies of Louisville at JCPS, exceeding its goal of placing at least 200 Academies students in summer jobs that aligned with their career pathway.
SummerWorks is funded through a mix of public funds and private donations (private employers pay the salaries of their own SummerWorks youth).
SummerWorks, operated by KentuckianaWorks in partnership with YouthBuild Louisville, was founded by Mayor Fischer in 2011 with the goal of offering valuable summer job experiences to Louisville youth, especially those who are experiencing poverty or face other barriers that make it difficult to find a quality summer job.
To learn more about SummerWorks and how to get involved, either as a participant, employer, or supporter, click here.
