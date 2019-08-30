Morehead State dominates Union 44-7 in opener

The Pioneer League Eagles scored all five times they reached the red zone and outgained the Bulldogs 587 total yards to 315. Morehead State had a 294-34 edge in rushing yards, led by Issiah Aguero, (131 yards on 13 carries). Beau Griego, Eldee Edwards and Isaiah Tigler each grabbed interceptions, with Tigler's fourth-quarter pick leading to Earl Stoudemire's 7-yard TD run on the following drive.