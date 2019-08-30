New sculpture on display in Jeffersonville’s NoCo Arts & Cultural District

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The City of Jeffersonville along with the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission revealed a special sculpture in the NoCo Arts & Cultural District on Thursday.
Artist Brian Somerville created the sculpture, based on Aesops Fabel, The Four Oxen and the Lion, a fable that represents strength in numbers.
“The story is, there’s four oxen that stick together so the lion can’t eat them," Summerville explained. "But one day, the oxen get into a fight and the lion is able to go around and eat them one by one. So it’s kind of a lesson of how we’re all stronger toghether than we are apart.”
The sculpture stands around 12 feet tall.
It’s located at Picasso Pointe, in the 700 block of Spring Street.
This project has been made possible in part by a generous grant from the Indiana Arts Commission, Hanover College and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
