Passengers arrive in Louisville after plans disrupted by Dorian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passengers from a Southwest flight direct from Orlando landed at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Friday with stories of hurried storm preparations and fears of what Hurricane Dorian might bring.
“Cocoa Beach is where we were at,” arriving passenger Billy Crush said.
Crush and his Louisville family ended their Florida vacation 3 days early because of the approaching storm.
“And all the locals were telling us it's going to hit so we might as well get out of town a couple of days early,” Crush said.
Florida residents were not able to leave their cares behind.
Stephanie Brooks of Coral Springs came up for the UofL football game, after battening down the hatches at home.
“The car is tucked in the garage, the furniture is up,” Brooks said. “And we're just here because we don't know what the next week is going to bring us.”
John and Jeyvenna Auermann of Louisville returned to Louisville from VIP Island where they are renovating their new home.
The house is in the storm's likely path.
“Everyone on the island pitched in together, we worked together to get it buttoned up. And now you just wait,” John Auermann said. “You can let it be stressful. There’s nothing you can do, it’s out of your control.”
