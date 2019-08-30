Shooting victim arrested for attacks on woman who shot him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with an August 21 shooting in which he was the victim.
Domonique R. Hughley, 33, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, one count each of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, assault domestic violence and terroristic threatening.
Around Noon on August 21, Hughley and his victim were in a car on dixie Highway when they began arguing over seeing other people, according to his arrest report. Hughley is accused of grabbing the woman by the neck and choking her to near unconsciousness.
later in teh day, the woman said Hughley struck her in the face.
After Hughley stopped the car at Dixie Highway and Wilson Ave., the woman jumped out and ran into a liquor store for help. Hughley followed her inside, forced her out of the store and back into the car. He then sped off, swerving to avoid other cars.
The report says Hughley told the woman he "was going to run into something and mess everyone up." He also made a threat to kill her.
Metro police say the victim was finally able to get to her gun and shoot Hughley twice in the arm,
Hughley, who has been in police custody at University of Louisville Hospital since the shooting, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections August 27 after receiving medical clearance. He is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.
