Special UK Children’s Hospital guests to join Cat Walk this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A unique partnership with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, the Kentucky College of Engineering and the Kentucky Children’s Hospital will bring special guests to the Cat Walk presented by Chevy this season as the Kentucky football team arrives at Kroger Field.
A brand-new and specially built push cart vehicle will provide a Kentucky Children’s Hospital patient the chance to both accompany the Wildcats on the Cat Walk and attend a game at Kroger Field. A new patient will be chosen by the Kentucky Children’s Hospital each week to participate.
The vehicle will make its first appearance at the Cat Walk before Kentucky’s season opener vs. Toledo on Saturday at noon. The Cat Walk takes place two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff of each game at Talbott Todd Way.
The vehicle was inspired by themes of the design of the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Hospital patients are asked to contribute to the vehicle’s constantly changing paint scheme by submitting drawings that could become new additions.
