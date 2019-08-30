Tyler Park neighbors raising money to finish restoration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The effort to restore Tyler Park in the Highlands has run out of cash, which means some of the upgrades may not happen after all.
Now, neighbors are raising money themselves to get it done.
The Tyler Park Neighborhood Association has already raised $30,000 of the $120,000 needed to get everything completed.
Plans for the $1.1M project include new restrooms, a new sprayground, basketball courts and resurfaced tennis courts.
Work got underway in May, but project costs were higher than expected.
Right now there’s no money left to repair the larger of the two tennis courts, which is filled with cracks.
