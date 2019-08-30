Walmart, Target hosting September car seat recycling events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walmart and Target are launching a car seat recycling initiatives next month.
From September 16-30, Walmart customers will be able to trade in used car seats at the service desk at 4,000 Walmart stores across the country.
This initiative is in honor of National Baby Safety Month.
Customers who participate will receive a $30 Walmart gift card to use in-store or online.
The car seats collected will be recycled through TerraCycle.
Target is partnering with Waste Management for their car seat trade-in event. The company will accept and recycle all types of car seats from infant seats to booster seats from September 3-13.
Target is offering customers who participate 20% off a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.
That coupon is valid through September 14, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.