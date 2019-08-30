West Nile Virus discovered in mosquito sample in Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The West Nile Virus has been discovered in a sample of mosquitoes in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Health Department says the positive mosquito sample was collected at the beginning of September in New Albany during a routine countywide sampling.
This is the first positive sample in Floyd County in 2019.
The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health recommend residents of Floyd County take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
They recommend using DEET and other repellants, wearing long sleeves and pants, and to be cautious during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
Homeowners should be aware of their property and common mosquito breeding sites including clogged gutters, old tires, and other water containing items.
For more on the Floyd County West Nile surveillance program head to the Floyd County Health website.
