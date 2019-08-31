BMX riders in Louisville for GoPro Derby City Nationals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 1500 of USA BMX professional and amateur riders from all over the world have returned to Louisville for the GoPro Derby City Nationals.
The weekend of racing is important both for Nations Rankings and the USA Cycling Olympic qualification process leading up to Tokyo 2020.
Olympic hopefuls Connor Fields and Alise Willoughby, who earned gold and silver, respectively, at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games will be racing. The weekend event will mark the third stop of five of the GoPro North American Supercross Series where the two final stops will be in Houston and Sarasota.
The races are being held at the E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
Racing on Saturday starts at noon. Racing on Sunday starts at 8 a.m. Parking will cost you $10 per day.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.