Deadly motorcycle crash closes ramp on I-65 in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp to State Road 11 from I-65 northbound is closed in Jackson County, Indiana, after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.
This was first reported by INDOT around 12:35 p.m. Saturday.
Indiana State Police say that a passerby noticed the crash scene and called authorities, but it’s not known when the crash happened.
This is at the 55 mile marker.
Other details of the crash, including the identity of the victim, are not known. It is also not known how long the ramp will remain closed.
