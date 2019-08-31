Hoosiers top Ball State 34-24 in season opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback, Michael Pennix made the most of his first start as he threw for 326 yards and a touchdown as the Hoosiers defeated the Cardinals of Ball State, 34 to 24 Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Pennix and receiver Nick Westbrook hooked up for a 75 -yard touchdown in the first quarter to propel the Hoosiers to a 10-3 lead. Kicker Logan Justus tied an IU school mark by booting 4 field goals, two of those coming near the end of the half to help the Hoosiers to a 16-10 lead at the intermission.
IU running back, Stevie Scott ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help his team stay in front.
Indiana’s next game comes next Saturday when the Hoosiers will host Eastern Illinois at Noon.
