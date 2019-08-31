LMPD finds drugs hidden in fake dictionary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop in a Dollar Store parking lot led Louisville Metro Police to a fake dictionary filled with drugs.
The bust happened Wednesday on Taylor Blvd.
The driver of the car had a warrant for robbery.
When officers searched the car, they found the dictionary with a lockbox inside.
Investigators also found 33.6 grams of cocaine, 48 grams of meth, 6.9 grams of heroin, 4.6 grams of marijuana, cash and a gun.
Most of the items were found inside the fake book.
Both people in the car were convicted felons who now face several more charges.
Their names haven’t been released.
