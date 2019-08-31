LMPD finds drugs hidden in fake dictionary

LMPD finds drugs hidden in fake dictionary
LMPD uncovered drugs hidden inside a fake dictionary. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Dept)
By Becca Gibson | August 30, 2019 at 10:38 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 10:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop in a Dollar Store parking lot led Louisville Metro Police to a fake dictionary filled with drugs.

The bust happened Wednesday on Taylor Blvd.

The driver of the car had a warrant for robbery.

LMPD found cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana hidden in a secret dictionary lockbox.
LMPD found cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana hidden in a secret dictionary lockbox. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Dept)

When officers searched the car, they found the dictionary with a lockbox inside.

Investigators also found 33.6 grams of cocaine, 48 grams of meth, 6.9 grams of heroin, 4.6 grams of marijuana, cash and a gun.

Most of the items were found inside the fake book.

Both people in the car were convicted felons who now face several more charges.

Their names haven’t been released.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.