Louisville MSD prepares crews for flooding event with practice road closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) crews were out Friday preparing for a severe flooding event.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers requires that MSD must practice floodwall closures on a three year rotating basis.
Friday morning, crews were out on 8th street in Louisville installing a roadway closure, to make sure they’re ready to move quickly in the case of flooding.
“Right now we have a chance to review all the pieces, check all the parts,” MSD Flood Protection Manager Dane Anderson said. “If there's any repairs that need to be made, we can do these inspections now during down time so it's a good opportunity for that.”
MSD says it’s also a great opportunity to train new employees before an actual flooding event happens.
