Touchdown Friday Night: Week 2 Scoreboard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the scores for Week 2 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Trinity 17, Warren Central (Ind.) 14
South Oldham 49, Eastern 7
DeSales 37, Butler 8
Central Hardin 50, John Hardin 6
Kentucky Country Day 43, Thomas Nelson 12
Garrard County 24, Marion County 12
North Bullitt 42, Great Crossing 0
Oldham County 58, North Oldham 14
Grayson County 49, Nelson County 0
North Hardin 20, Elizabethtown 13
Southern 32, Moore 16
Washington County 48, Atherton 0
Shelby County 23, Collins 9
Waggener 50, Valley 0
Manual 22, Fern Creek 18
Taylor County 34, LaRue County 13
St. Xavier 48, Henry Clay 7
Bardstown 28, Danville 7
Male 41, Ballard 14
Spencer County at Bullitt East
Adair County at Campbellsville
Henry County at Carroll County
Hancock County at Fairdale
Breckinridge County at Metcalfe County
Jeffersontown at Western
INDIANA
West Washington 72, Crawford County 0
Southridge 21, Jasper 17
Corydon Central 40, Paoli 24
North Harrison 49, Scottsburg 28
Silver Creek 33, Salem 12
Seymour 28, Jeffersonville 21
Columbus North at Columbus East
New Albany at Castle
Floyd Central at Providence
Brownstown Central at Charlestown
