Touchdown Friday Night: Week 2 Scoreboard

Check out the scores for Week 2 of Touchdown Friday Night.
August 30, 2019 at 9:18 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 10:21 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the scores for Week 2 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Trinity 17, Warren Central (Ind.) 14

South Oldham 49, Eastern 7

DeSales 37, Butler 8

Central Hardin 50, John Hardin 6

Kentucky Country Day 43, Thomas Nelson 12

Garrard County 24, Marion County 12

North Bullitt 42, Great Crossing 0

Oldham County 58, North Oldham 14

Grayson County 49, Nelson County 0

North Hardin 20, Elizabethtown 13

Southern 32, Moore 16

Washington County 48, Atherton 0

Shelby County 23, Collins 9

Waggener 50, Valley 0

Manual 22, Fern Creek 18

Taylor County 34, LaRue County 13

St. Xavier 48, Henry Clay 7

Bardstown 28, Danville 7

Male 41, Ballard 14

Spencer County at Bullitt East

Adair County at Campbellsville

Henry County at Carroll County

Hancock County at Fairdale

Breckinridge County at Metcalfe County

Jeffersontown at Western

INDIANA

West Washington 72, Crawford County 0

Southridge 21, Jasper 17

Corydon Central 40, Paoli 24

North Harrison 49, Scottsburg 28

Silver Creek 33, Salem 12

Seymour 28, Jeffersonville 21

Columbus North at Columbus East

New Albany at Castle

Floyd Central at Providence

Brownstown Central at Charlestown

