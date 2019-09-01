Grand opening of Buddhist temple in Iroquois neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a special celebration in the Iroquois Neighborhood Sunday.
More than 600 people came to the new Buddha Blessed Temple to celebrate its grand opening.
For nearly two years members of the Buddhist faith said they worked hand in hand to help build their temple. Chants and songs bring in a moment that local Buddhists said was needed for their spiritual and cultural history.
"Most of us we migrated here in the early 90s,” said Van Do, who celebrated with members at Buddha Blessed Temple. “We always miss our culture.”
Van Do said he has been part of the Buddhist temple since he was a child and has seen the impact being separated from your culture can have on children.
"Kids grow up here, my kids among those that they don’t know the culture they don’t speak the language,” said Do.
“A lot of people were losing their culture because there was no place to congregate,” Alan Tran, 25, said. “Now since we have this temple, we have a place where everyone can come together the Asian community and keep the culture alive.”
Tran started going to temple as a child. He said the grand opening of the Buddha Blessed Temple on 3rd Street Road gives worshipers a place to continue and create their Asian culture in Louisville.
Community leaders embraced the Buddhist culture during the opening ceremony and acknowledged that Louisville could learn from its beliefs.
"Detachment from suffering escaping cycle of rebirth,” said Tran. “Recommitting to problems the way we do that is through knowledge.”
Now Tran and Do have a place to pass that knowledge along. Members of the temple said the old temple was in Iroquois Manor. The temple will hold classes on Saturday to teach community members about the Buddhism, meditation and the temple
