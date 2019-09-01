KKK members come face to face with protesters in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan was met with protesters Saturday at their planned event.
This isn't the first time they've held this rally, but protesters said they hope it's their last.
Members of the KKK have shown up at a pavilion in Madison, IN annually for the past few years. This year, protesters got there first.
“We threw a birthday party for my friend,” said protester Mike Gamms. “And a bunch of KKK members, specifically Derek Eaglin and the Honorable Sacred Knights of the KKK, based out of here in Madison, Indiana decided to show up and try to crash our birthday party.”
In years past, these Klansman have said they're not anti-minority, just pro-white.
Along with an anti-fascist group of protesters, a different group of protesters kept their distance across the street.
“I’m afraid that this new generation that’s coming through is naive to [the KKK] because they haven’t seen it,” said Madison resident Mary Childress. “And I think that’s why they think they can take advantage of it and try to recruit some because that’s the true purpose of why they were here. They were here to recruit.”
They took different approaches, but both groups of protesters agreed they were there for the same reason.
“Our town, everyone tries to come together no matter what,” said Childress. “And [the KKK members] try to come to separate, but as long as you got a few that want to find and grasp what little power and control they think they have, they’re going to keep doing it.”
Indiana State Police were on scene. There were no reports of any serious physical altercations.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.