KSP: Trooper vehicle hit due to inattention

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say the reason a troopers vehicle was hit Saturday morning was because of driver inattention.
Initially, KSP responded to an injury collision at KY 408 and US45N in Graves County around 11 a.m. Police say the driver of a vehicle ran a red light, hitting another vehicle.
While Kentucky State Police were working this crash, a motor home operated by Stephen Steinert of Elkhart Lake, WI was traveling south on US45N and didn’t see the other crash scene. As a result, the motor home crashed into the Kentucky State Police marked Ford Explorer with blue lights activated.
No one was inside the trooper vehicle when the crash occured. No one was injured in this crash.
Kentucky State Police are using this crash to remind Labor Day travelers to remain aware of their surroundings when traveling.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.