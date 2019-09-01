Meade County Jailer arrested in Breckinridge County shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County Deputy Jailer is now the one in jail- accused of shooting someone during a domestic dispute in Breckinridge County.
The shooting happened around 10:00pm Friday on Clora Kiper Road in McDaniels.
Kentucky State Police found 29-year-old Nicholas Peek shot 41-year-old Michael Kunick of Nicholasville.
Investigators didn’t define the relationship between the two.
Kunick was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Peek was arrested Saturday and charged with 1st degree assault and 1st degree wanton endangerment.
He remains in the Grayson County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.
